Cardio Diagnostics Pops On Unveiling Ai-Powered Tests

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CDIO) saw its shares reach for the sky Wednesday, as the pioneer of artificial intelligence-driven precision cardiovascular medicine tests today announced its AI-driven Epi+Gen CHD and PrecisionCHD tests will be leveraged in a research study led by Dr. Vishal Gupta, a cardiologist and the head of the Heart Attack Prevention Clinic at Ascension Borgess.

As the burden of cardiovascular disease grows globally, advanced coronary artery disease (CAD) detection tools are needed to proactively identify CAD before events occur. Dr. Gupta's study aims to determine which new technologies should be routinely used to optimize the detection of asymptomatic coronary artery disease. With this study, Dr. Gupta and his team aim to identify effective coronary artery disease detection technologies to implement as the standard of care for patients cared for at the Heart Attack Prevention Clinic.

Cardio Diagnostics' epigenetic and genetic heart disease tests will be incorporated into an ongoing multi-year study alongside other CAD detection methods. An innovative cardiologist for decades, Dr. Gupta, who has been credited with advancing personalized cardiovascular medicine, is board-certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Disease, and Interventional Cardiology.

The costs associated with cardiovascular disease are substantial. According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease direct medical costs and indirect costs will top $1 trillion by 2035 in the United States alone.

CDIO shares grabbed 12 cents, or 21.9%, to start Wednesday trading at 65 cents.

