Top US diplomat Blinken visits McDonald's in Kyiv

(MENAFN- AFP)
Top US diplomat Antony Blinken stopped at a McDonald's with his counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv Wednesday, as part of a trip to shore up US support for Ukraine.
The US Secretary of State arrived in the capital earlier for an unexpected visit -- his fourth during Moscow's invasion.
"I think I have a real interest in getting some French fries," said Blinken next to Kuleba.
Kuleba was heard thanking Blinken for "helping McDonald's back" to Ukraine, after several Western firms left in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion last year.
"I really want to thank you for helping it back," he said.
The US fast-food giant announced shortly after the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 that it would exit the Russian market.
Blinken earlier told President Volodymyr Zelensky that Washington would "maximise" efforts to support Ukraine as it pushed ahead with its counteroffensive against Russian troops in the east and south.
MENAFN06092023000143011026ID1107021427
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.