Injury Toll In Missile Strike On Kostiantynivka Rises To 31

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, at around 14:00 on Wednesday, September 6, the Russian invaders targeted a market in the center of Kostiantynivka.

Due to the impact of enemy shells, a fire broke out in the kiosks.

Video: Telegram channel of Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko

"As of 16:00, 16 people were killed in the attack by the occupiers. A further 31 people were injured, and they are receiving emergency medical care," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

According to preliminary reports, Russian shelling damaged 20 shops, power lines, an administrative building and the fifth floor of a residential building. Cars and eight commercial facilities burned down.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing, with people remaining under the rubble.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said earlier that a child was among those killed in the enemy attack on Kostiantynivka.