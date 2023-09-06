Representatives Of Un Interagency Commission Visit Kherson

Olga Malyarchuk, the deputy head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Representatives of the UN Interagency Commission paid a working visit to the Kherson Regional Military Administration to assess the needs of the Kherson region and better understand the current humanitarian situation in the region," the statement reads.

As noted, during the meeting, they discussed the humanitarian aid already provided by the UN to residents of the Kherson region and cash payments to residents affected by flooding as a result of the enemy's explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. They also identified ways to restore the territories affected by Russian aggression and rebuild housing for the population of the region.

Representatives of the RMA and MVA informed about the urgent needs of the city and the region that are relevant now, and discussed the necessary preparations for the winter period.

As reported, at night on June 6, 2023, the Russian army blew up the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, causing flooding in parts of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions and at the same time critical shallowing of the Kakhovka reservoir.

In the fall of 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson. The part of the region located on the left bank of the Dnipro River was temporarily seized by Russian troops.