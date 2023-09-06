Shmyhal, Blinken Discuss Protection Of Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure

Shmyhal announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"We are maximally preparing for winter and possible Russian missile attacks on power generation and distribution facilities," he said.

Both parties also discussed strengthening economic cooperation, intensifying cooperation with U.S. businesses, and Ukraine's progress in implementing reforms.

Shmyhal noted that the U.S. is a leader in direct budget aid to Ukraine. He expressed special gratitude for the PEACE in Ukraine program, which helps finance the salaries of teachers and doctors.

Shmyhal said that Ukraine highly values support and military assistance from the United States.

He also thanked Blinken for another visit and personal efforts to deepen cooperation.

On September 6, Blinken arrived in Ukraine and began his visit by commemorating fallen Ukrainian soldiers at a cemetery.

Blinken will hold a number of meetings in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive and future recovery and reconstruction efforts.

