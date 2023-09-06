Enemy Attacks Zaporizhzhia With Iskander Missile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of September 6, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia with an Iskander missile.
Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this on the air of Suspilne:Resistance, Ukrinform reports.
"The enemy hit a civilian infrastructure facility with an Iskander missile, injuring two people. The injured were provided with medical aid at the scene. They refused hospitalization," he said. Read also: Number of injured in missile strike on Kostiantynivka grows to 34
As reported, the enemy launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia, destroying a civilian infrastructure facility. Windows in several multi-story buildings and educational institutions were blown out by a blast wave.
