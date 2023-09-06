Rescue Operation In Kostiantynivka Completed: 17 Killed

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"As of 18:00, as a result of the Russian shelling, 17 people were killed and 32 were injured," the report says.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Wednesday, September 6, Russian invaders hit the central market in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

It was earlier reported about 16 dead and five wounded.

Speaking about the enemy attack on Kostiantynivka, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the Russian army always hits civilians when the Ukrainian Defense Forces achieve success at the front.