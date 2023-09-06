Zelensky, Danish Pm Discuss New Military Aid, Pilot Training

He said this at a joint press conference with Frederiksen in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Today we have discussed a new military package. This will be the twelfth [package] that is being prepared for this month," Zelensky said.

He reminded that Ukrainian pilots are being trained on F-16s in Denmark.

"The Ukrainian military have a task - to prepare the necessary infrastructure in our country as soon as possible. And this is one of the key tasks that the Defense Forces currently have to perform," the President underscored.

The Head of State added that issues related to expanding training opportunities and accelerating the real integration of modern fighter jets into the defense of Ukraine are currently being discussed.

In general, Zelensky called today's talks with Frederiksen very meaningful. He once again thanked Denmark for all the support that this country provides to Ukraine, noting that he highly praises the current bilateral relations.

In turn, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that Denmark provides Ukraine with military equipment and ammunition, but wants to do much more, including in the field of air defense.

“We will continue our support to civil society, civilians,” she stressed.

Frederiksen noted that F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are already training in Denmark.

In addition, the Prime Minister expressed condolences over the death of civilians following a Russian attack on the market in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, on Wednesday.

As Ukrinform reported, in June, acting Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen announced the start of training of Ukrainian pilots on Western F-16 fighter jets.

Photo: Kyrylo Chubotin