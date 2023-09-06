Third Summit Of First Ladies And Gentlemen Held In Kyiv

President's wife Olena Zelenska said this in her speech opening the summit that was held this year on the theme: "Mental Health: Fragility and Resilience of the Future," an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We set a goal that each of our summits has a practical result. At last year's summit, by bringing together caring people from all over the world, we managed to raise more than 6 million dollars, which gavethe opportunity to purchase 92 modern ambulance vehicles, which are now saving lives of Ukrainians. This year, one of the results of the summit will be the establishment of a network of medical partnership between countries," the first lady noted.

According to Zelenska, it was possible to expand the list of guests and speakers of the summit.

In addition, according to her, a satellite summit of health ministers and representatives of foreign clinics took place on the sidelines of the summit.

Zelenska thanked all the guests who have been participating in the event since the first Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen despite all the difficulties, and those who joined for the first time.

“First ladies! First gentlemen! You show your support for Ukraine personally. Thank you for your stability and friendship," said the President's wife and added that the summit is finally achieving gender equality.



































































As reported, the first Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, titled "Soft Power in the New Reality," took place in Kyiv in August 2021, the second summit, titled "Ukraine and the World: The Future We (Re)Build Together,” was held in July 2022.