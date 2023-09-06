Wednesday, 06 September 2023 11:30 GMT

Socar President And Iciec Ceo Review Mutually Beneficial Cooperation


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf met with the Chief Executive Officer of the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) Oussama Kaissi on September 6, SOCAR told Trend.

The sides discussed the successful development of long-term relations of mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and the IDB. Azerbaijan approved the agreement of the "Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit" last year.

During the meeting, information was provided on investment projects implemented by SOCAR at home and abroad, the company's long-term corporate strategy, ongoing work in this direction, and future goals.

In addition, the parties considered potential opportunities for cooperation in the fields of energy, decarbonization, and digitalization and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

