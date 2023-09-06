Socar President And Iciec Ceo Review Mutually Beneficial Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The
President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan
Najaf met with the Chief Executive Officer of the Islamic
Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit
(ICIEC) Oussama Kaissi on September 6, SOCAR told Trend.
The sides discussed the successful development of
long-term relations of mutually beneficial cooperation between
Azerbaijan and the IDB. Azerbaijan approved the agreement of the
"Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export
Credit" last year.
During the meeting, information was provided on
investment projects implemented by SOCAR at home and abroad, the
company's long-term corporate strategy, ongoing work in this
direction, and future goals.
In addition, the parties considered potential
opportunities for cooperation in the fields of energy,
decarbonization, and digitalization and exchanged views on other
issues of mutual interest.
