Azerbaijan Modifies List Of Papers Provided For Using Building Facilities

Ministers of Azerbaijan has amended the list of documents for
"Obtaining a permit for the operation of construction facilities
for which construction permits are required", Trend reports.
Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decree in this regard.
According to the decree, if a number of documents are available
to the relevant state body through the electronic information
system, these documents are not required from the applicant. In
cases where access to these documents through the electronic
information system is not possible, their submission is requested
by the relevant state body with the consent of the applicant or is
provided by him.
In addition, the conclusion of the state environmental expertise
for obtaining a construction permit related to the proposed
activity is received by the body (institution) that issued the
construction permit, in accordance with Article 75.3-1 of the Urban
Planning and Construction Code.
