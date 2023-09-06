Wednesday, 06 September 2023 11:29 GMT

Armenia Subjects Azerbaijani Army Positions In Lachin To Fire


9/6/2023 3:06:35 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6 . On September 6, at 19:50 (GMT+4), illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, opened fire on the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the direction of the Lachin district, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The units of the Azerbaijani Army have taken adequate response measures.

