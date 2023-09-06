Armenia Subjects Azerbaijani Army Positions In Lachin To Fire

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6 . On September 6,
at 19:50 (GMT+4), illegal Armenian armed formations on the
territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent
is temporarily deployed, opened fire on the positions of the
Azerbaijani Army located in the direction of the Lachin district,
Trend reports
referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.
The units of the Azerbaijani Army have taken adequate response
measures.
