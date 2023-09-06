Wednesday, 06 September 2023 11:29 GMT

Assistant To Azerbaijani President Meets Israeli Pm (Photo)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, have held a meeting, Trend reports.

"Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu received Hikmet Hajiyev. He conveyed greetings and best regards of President Ilham Aliyev to the Prime Minister. They discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation and future perspectives between our countries," the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel wrote on its page on X (Twitter).

