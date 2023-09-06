Assistant To Azerbaijani President Meets Israeli Pm (Photo)

"Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu received Hikmet Hajiyev. He conveyed greetings and best regards of President Ilham Aliyev to the Prime Minister. They discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation and future perspectives between our countries," the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel wrote on its page on X (Twitter).

