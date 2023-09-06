Assistant To Azerbaijani President Meets Israeli Pm (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Prime Minister
of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the
President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy
Affairs of the Presidential Administration, have held a meeting,
Trend reports.
"Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu received Hikmet
Hajiyev. He conveyed greetings and best regards of President Ilham
Aliyev to the Prime Minister. They discussed the issues of
bilateral cooperation and future perspectives between our
countries," the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel wrote on its page
on X (Twitter).
