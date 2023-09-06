Susan G. Komen® Hosts Annual 2023 Southeast Wisconsin More Than Pink Walk In Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Susan G. Komen® , the world's leading breast cancer organization, is hosting the 2023 Southeast Wisconsin MORE THAN PINK Walk on Sunday, September 24

at Henry Maier Festival Park.

Thousands of individuals including family and friends will come together to celebrate breast cancer survivors, honor those who have passed away from the disease, and raise critical funds that support research and critical support services for breast cancer patients, including research, financial assistance, screening and diagnostics and patient navigation services.

"We are excited to bring back the MORE THAN PINK Walk and welcome walkers to this event to make a difference in our fight against breast cancer in our community," said Nikki Panico, Executive State Director for Wisconsin Susan G. Komen. "Continuing to support individuals going through breast cancer in our community is a critical mission as the demand for our services continues to increase."