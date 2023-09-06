Vanity Wagon Marks 5 Years Of Clean Beauty Excellence

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 2023: Vanity Wagon, India's pioneering clean beauty marketplace, commemorates its fifth anniversary in September. Since its inception in 2018, Vanity Wagon has achieved outstanding growth and transformative accomplishments in the realm of clean beauty. From a modest beginning with a portfolio of 10 brands, Vanity Wagon has now flourished to encompass an impressive range of 300+ sustainable and toxin-free brands, embodying the epitome of growth and diversity in the clean beauty landscape.
Reflecting on this milestone, the co-founder of Vanity Wagon, Mr. Prateek Ruhail, said, "On this momentoccasion of our 5-year anniversary, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for all the challenges we have faced, the milestones we have achieved, and the incredible team that has stood by our side every step of the way. From the humble beginnings of a mere idea, to where we stand today as a thriving company, it is a testament to the unwavering dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence that has defined our journey."
Further, Naina Ruhail Founder and Co-CEO, Vanity Wagon adds, "This five-year journey wouldn't have been possible without our talented team and our loyal consumers, who have been there withthrough thick and thin and are our constant pillars of support. As we reflect on the past, letalso look to the future with excitement and anticipation, knowing that there are still countless opportunities waiting forto seize. Together, we will continue to innovate, disrupt, and make a lasting impact in our industry. Here's to the remarkable journey we have had so far, and the boundless possibilities that lie ahead."
Vanity Wagon prioritizes environmental sustainability at every level by carefully choosing eco-friendly brand partners and making sure that the goods are produced ethically without using any hazardchemicals or testing on animals. Recycled packaging has helped in reducing our carbon footprint. In addition, collaborations with companies that share our commitment to sustainability have been crucial to bringing about constructive change in the sector in the past years.
The brand has introduced cutting-edge technologies that streamline both front-end and back-end operations, which has helped enhance the customer experience in selecting toxin-free and natural beauty products. Thus, the brand has achieved T+1 Delivery in the Delhi NCR region for 90% of its orders. Embodying inclusivity and excellence in serving consumers, Vanity Wagon has seamlessly incorporated over 15 K-beauty brands into its e-commerce platform.
Launched India's first and only clean beauty pop-up Mix It Up With Vanity Wagon that offers a platform for clean beauty brands and emerging entrepreneurs to talk about clean beauty, crucial ingredients, and the valuable need to adopt a sustainable yet clean beauty regime. By setting up physical pop-up stores inside prominent malls in Delhi, Chandigarh, and other cities, Vanity Wagon has deliberately extended its presence offline. Through collaborations and community involvement projects, the brand hopes to make sustainable beauty available to a larger audience across variIndian areas.
KEY MILESTONES ACHIEVED:
In September 2018, the visionary duo Naina Ruhail and Prateek Ruhail launched Vanity Wagon
By December 2020, Vanity Wagon had triumphed by securing an impressive $250,000 in a Seed funding round, with Agility Ventures at the helm.
In October 2021, Vanity Wagon reached a remarkable milestone, raising a substantial $1 million during a Pre-Series A funding round, with Venture Catalysts and Inflection Point Ventures as prominent backers
In March 2022, the company extended its reach by launching a mobile app, enhancing accessibility for its customers
October 2022 marked yet another momentachievement for Vanity Wagon as it successfully raised $2 million in funding, with LoHerbals and Agility Venture Partners as key investors
Finally, in January 2023, Vanity Wagon celebrated a significant milestone with the grand opening of its inaugural physical store in Delhi
Vanity Wagon's dedication to providing safe and sustainable beauty products has been widely recognized. The platform has received numeraccolades and awards, affirming its commitment to excellence
With a firm belief and a vision to make conscishopping a part of the Indian beauty industry, Vanity Wagon proudly celebrates this fifth remarkable milestone. To celebrate this momentoccasion, Vanity Wagon is spreading the joy through Instagram live sessions, exciting giveaways, and their Biggest ever 'The Big Bang Beauty sale' on their website. Come and be a part of the celebrations and grab these fantastic offers to make this celebration even more special!
About Vanity Wagon
Vanity Wagon is India's first and largest clean beauty marketplace. Following their passion, entrepreneurs Naina Ruhail and Prateek Ruhail founded Vanity Wagon for Indian consumers to buy clean beauty products online. Vanity Wagon is one of the finest information-oriented beauty marketplaces that pledges to bring only toxin-free and natural beauty products to its consumers. They offer a trust-worthy platform where one of the most requested elements between a business and a customer, i.e., transparency is paramount of their relationship. Be it beauty or personal care, they aim to bring the safest solutions to one's doorstep without any hassle. Vanity Wagon stands by the rule of never having to compromise in any manner to find the right products for their customers. They believe in sustainable beauty and stand firm in their mission to educate the audience and deliver what's best for them. Further, curating the best of clean beauty without compromising on efficiency and ensuring that the products are cruelty-free.
