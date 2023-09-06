Uganda: Speaker Among Adjourns House Over Absentee Ministers

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has hastily adjourned the House due to the absence of government Ministers.

Adjourning the House, Speaker Among, said she will have to discuss with the Executive on solutions to the perennial absenteeism of government ministers.



“As you see, this is one of the abandoned Houses and we are wondering whether we still have Ministers; how do we handle the House; Members have issues; how do we handle the House without Ministers,” she said.

On the Order Paper were a motion seeking leave of Parliament to introduce a Private Member's Bill entitled, the Rainwater (Harvesting and Storage) Bill, and a motion for adoption of the report of the committee on government assurances and implementation on the government assurances to stabilize fuel prices

The no-show Ministers made it impossible for Members to present issues affecting their constituencies.



To find a lasting solution to the absenteeism, Speaker Among said she will have a conversation with the Executive to ensure business never stalls like is the case.



“I am not sure we are going to continue like this; I need to talk to the Executive on this matter; we are going to talk to Executive on this matter; if this House is only meant for Members of Parliament, then letbe told it is meant for only Members of Parliament,” she said.



Rule 25(1) of the Rules of Procedure of Parliament enjoins the Speaker to accord preeminence to Government Business, in the absence of which House proceedings stall.



“Order of Business (1) The Speaker shall determine the order of Business of the House and shall give priority to Government Business,” reads Rule 25(1) of the Rules of Procedure of Parliament.



To augment the centrality of Government Business, Rule 26(1) gives precedence on all the known official days of the sitting of Parliament.



“Subject to these Rules, Government Business shall take precedence over Private Members' Business on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays,” reads Rule 26(1).