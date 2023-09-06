Programme Investment Committee Visit Enterprises And Companies In Dar Es Salaam

Members of the Programme Investment Committee (PIC) looked in on the progress of companies and enterprises in Dar es Salaam that received grant funding under EU funded CookFund programme.

The CookFund governance structure includes the PIC whose responsibility is to offer final review and approval of investments and applications for the grant as well as annual programme work plans and budgets.

Programme Investment Committee members spent the morning of 19 July travelling through several districts in Dar es Salaam visiting 6 programme beneficiaries. The visits included presentations on the initial progress of each enterprise as they apply the funding toward the rollout of clean cooking solutions in their regions of operation.