Kuwait Foreign Minister Heads Kuwait Delegation At The 160Th Arab Session

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait Foreign Minister, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, headed on Wednesday his country's delegation at the 160th session of the Arab foreign ministers held in Cairo.
Sheikh Salem, along with his Arab peers, discussed the session agenda, resolutions and issues concerning means of beefing up the joint Arab action in the political, economic and social realms, in addition to current affairs in the region, means of doubling efforts to attain common aspirations for facing challenges threatening the Arab nation. They also discussed mechanisms of promoting cooperation between the Arab organization with friendly states and international organizations.
Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber addressed the session starting with expressions of gratitude to his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shukri for the efforts he had exerted during his service as the chairperson of the previsession, and congratulated the latter's successor, the Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita for taking over the post.
The current meeting, he has said, convened four months after the city of Jeddah hosted the 32nd summit under Saudi Arabia's chairmanship; considered the launch of "our joint Arab action and that is by taking the initiative and seeking consenon joint visions with respect of priorities of the common Arab action .." "The Palestinian cause remains in the front of the issues in the Arab region, particularly after unprecedented escalation of the Israeli aggression on the brotherly Palestinian people and daily storming of the holy mosque.
"In this respect, the State of Kuwait addressed a written appeal to the Court of International Justice in the Hague for issuing a rule regarding consequences of the continuing Israeli occupation's breaches against the Palestinian people." "Therefore, the State of Kuwait is maintaining its unwavering and principled stand in supporting the Palestinians' right that is based on resolutions of the international legitimacy and the Arab peace initiative for sake of establishing their independent and sovereign state according to the June 4th 1967 line, with East Jerusalem as its capital."
Regarding Sudan, Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber said the State of Kuwait has expressed deep concern due to the continuing armed clashes, has called upon all the parties to stop escalation immediately, resort to the sound of wisdom and dialogue to resolve the differences and restore the peaceful political process.
The State of Kuwait, he has added, has expressed support for all initiatives aimed at ending the crisis namely the efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia, theand Egypt.
On Yemen, the minister lauded the UN efforts that contributed to emptying the long abandoned and impounded Safer oil tanker, tsparing the region an environmental disaster.
The State of Kuwait renews support for Yemen's unity and stability, all efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive political solutions in compliance with the three references; the GCC initiative, outcome of the national dialogue and UN Security Council resolutions namely Resolution 2216.
On Libya, he affirmed that the State of Kuwait has been following up with concern and care on the process for reaching national consensus. As to Lebanon, the minister underscored the necessity that all parties respect constitutional tasks namely the presidential election.
He also touched on Syria's files, affirming necessity of maintaining the nation's unity and sovereignty.
The foreign minister expressed the State of Kuwait's strong denunciation of recurring desecrations of the Quran in provocative actions against Muslims worldwide and urged the international community and the concerned governments to shoulder the responsibility and act quickly to stop these harmful acts.
He has affirmed that the State of Kuwait has been following up on variother issues namely the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, topics related to terrorism and extremism, free navigation in international waters, food security, non-proliferation of nuclear arms and weapons of mass destruction, cyber security, artificial intelligence and emerging threats against global peace. (end) amh.rk
