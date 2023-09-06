Kuwait Foreign Minister Heads Kuwait Delegation At The 160Th Arab Session

Regarding Sudan, Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber said the State of Kuwait has expressed deep concern due to the continuing armed clashes, has called upon all the parties to stop escalation immediately, resort to the sound of wisdom and dialogue to resolve the differences and restore the peaceful political process.

The State of Kuwait, he has added, has expressed support for all initiatives aimed at ending the crisis namely the efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia, theand Egypt.

On Yemen, the minister lauded the UN efforts that contributed to emptying the long abandoned and impounded Safer oil tanker, tsparing the region an environmental disaster.

The State of Kuwait renews support for Yemen's unity and stability, all efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive political solutions in compliance with the three references; the GCC initiative, outcome of the national dialogue and UN Security Council resolutions namely Resolution 2216.

On Libya, he affirmed that the State of Kuwait has been following up with concern and care on the process for reaching national consensus. As to Lebanon, the minister underscored the necessity that all parties respect constitutional tasks namely the presidential election.

He also touched on Syria's files, affirming necessity of maintaining the nation's unity and sovereignty.

The foreign minister expressed the State of Kuwait's strong denunciation of recurring desecrations of the Quran in provocative actions against Muslims worldwide and urged the international community and the concerned governments to shoulder the responsibility and act quickly to stop these harmful acts.

He has affirmed that the State of Kuwait has been following up on variother issues namely the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, topics related to terrorism and extremism, free navigation in international waters, food security, non-proliferation of nuclear arms and weapons of mass destruction, cyber security, artificial intelligence and emerging threats against global peace. (end) amh.rk