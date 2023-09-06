Arab Officials Ponder Practical Steps Against Challenges Facing Palestinian Cause

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- Arab ministers and officials who held their 160th session on Wednesday affirmed necessity of active and coordinated action against challenges facing the Palestinian cause.
Speaking at a news conference at conclusion of the session, its chairperson, Nasser Bourita, also Morocco's Foreign Minister, said Morobelieves that joint Arab action must be practical, adding that during his service in the post, he would seek to dedicate sufficent time for tackling social and economic affairs of common concern for the Arab peoples "because they constitute the basis for the joint action."
Bourita acknowledged that the Arabs do not have clear vision to face complex challenges and expressed support for Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abulgheit's efforts to tackle variArab files.
He indicated that he and his peers prepared for the forthcoming Arab summit for development, economic and social affairs, due in Mauritanian in November.
For his part, Abulgheit who took part in the news conference revealed that an Arab ministerial meeting would be held on September 18 to discuss the Arab peace initiative.
It will be aimed at paving the way for holding an international conference on the Palestinian cause, he added. (pickup previous)
