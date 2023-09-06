Unrwa: Usd 190 Urgently Needed To Ensure Basic Services

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 6 (KUNA) - the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini said on Wednesday that USD 190 urgently needed to ensure providing the basic services till the end of the year.
This came during Lazzarini's speech at opening session of the160th sessions of Arab League Council at the level of Arab foreign ministers, launched in the league's General Secretariat headquarters chaired by Morocco, with the participation of Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Arab Foreign Ministers and heads of delegations of Arab countries.
Lazzarini indicated that UNRWA needs another USD 75 to maintain the necessary food supplies to the residents of Gaza, adding that Palestinian refugees need education, job opportunities, and to be closely connected to the global labor markets, even if they live in Gaza.
Lazzarini called on Arab ministers to place the Palestinian refugees at the top of the priorities of Arab political action, stressing that achieving peace and finding a final solution to the Palestinian case is the way to a permanent solution to the refugees' troubles.(end)
