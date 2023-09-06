Kuwait's Namaa Charity Distributes 300 School Backpacks In Marib, Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- A delegation from Kuwait's Namaa Charity distributed Wednesday backpacks and school supplies to over 300 students in the Yemeni governorate of Marib, as part of the ongoing "Kuwait by your side" campaign for the eighth year in a row.
In a statement to KUNA, the Director of the Relief Department at Namaa Charity Khaled Al-Shamri said that this coincides with the return to schools of Yemeni students in Marib, which is one of the governorates that most hosts displaced people affected by the conditions.
This project represents an opportunity to bring joy to orphaned children and embodies the great values of supporters in Kuwait in helping and caring for orphans, he added.
The bags included complete books and notebooks to help families in need with the aim of alleviating the financial burdens on parents and working to provide all means that encourage these children to continue their studies normally, he explained.
The students expressed their happiness with this support from the people of Kuwait, thanking the honorable donors for supporting this project. (end)
