World Health Organization Warns Of Worrying Trends In The Coronavirus

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- Director-General of the World Health Organization Dr. Tedros Ghebreyewarned on Wednesday of "worrying trends" in the vi(Coronavirus-Covid-19) ahead of the winter season in the Northern Hemisphere.
Ghebreyeadded in his weekly press conference via video call from the organization's headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, that deaths due to this viare increasing in some parts of the Middle East and Asia, and admissions to intensive care units in Europe and hospitalizations have also increased in many countries.
He also pointed out that the increase in hospitalizations and deaths shows that this coronaviis here to stay and that "we will still need tools to combat it." (end)
