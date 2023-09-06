Us Administration: Additional Security Sssistance For Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- TheDepartment of Defense (DoD) on Wednesday announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs.
This announcement is the administration's forty-sixth tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.
This package includes additional air defense equipment; artillery munitions; anti-tank weapons, including depleted uranium rounds for previously committed Abrams tanks; and other equipment to "help Ukraine counter Russia's ongoing war of aggression."
The package is valued at up to USD 175 million. (end)
