Algerian Fm Meets Turkish Pres. On Bilateral, Regional Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- The minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad Ahmad Attaf, now on a working visit to Turkiye, discussed with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "the remarkable progress in the bilateral ties in variareas" and latest developments of the situation in the African Sahel region.
The talks, held in Ankara this evening, focused on Algeria's efforts to resolve the crisis in Niger, the Algerian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
Attaf conveyed to the Turkish President a verbal message from his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the growing cooperation and partnership between the two friendly countries, according to the statement.
President Erdogan asked Attaf to convey his sincere regards to President Tebboune and expressed wishes to meet the Algerian leader in the near future.
Earlier today, Attaf arrived in Ankara on a working visit to lead the Algerian delegation to the second session of the joint commission on planning. (end)
