Qatari Investments In Jordan At $4.5Bln, Investment Minister Says

Doha, September 6 (Petra) -- Investment Minister Kholoud Saqqaf said Wednesday that Qatar runs investments in Jordan worth more than $4.5 billion in real estate, hotels, tourism services, banking, health and energy.
Saqqaf said Jordanian and Qatari officials are holding talks to study the possibility of increasing Qatari investments in Jordan by clarifying the investment opportunities and incentives available to Qatari investors.
In an interview with Qatar News Agency, broadcast on Wednesday, Saqqaf noted the "importance of the significant" Qatari investments in Jordan since they are concentrated in the banking and energy sectors.
She said the Ministry of Investment is working according to the economic modernisation vision launched by the Jordanian government in July 2022 to lure in investments to Jordan.
