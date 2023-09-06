Amman Honors Climate Resilience: A Culinary And Agricultural Fusion

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 6 (Petra) -- In an exquisite blend of culinary heritage and climate consciousness, the Italian Embassy in Jordan unveiled a unique event last Tuesday, spotlighting the celebrated Italian chef, Carlo Cracco, and his collaboration with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).
The evening was an ode to the transformative power of food culture in bridging divides. Italian Ambassador to Jordan, Luciano Pezzotti, spoke about the deeper significance of the gathering. "It's more than just about food; it's a dialogue on the climatic impacts on our agricultural heritage," he remarked.
He emphasized the embassy's ongoing cultural initiatives that celebrate food heritage, illustrating its profound place within global cultures.
The culinary genCarlo Cracco, with his partnerships on ground-breaking programs in Jordan, has been revolutionizing the way we perceive food in the context of climate change.
These programs take inspiration from the rich Jordanian food heritage, artfully presenting recipes that harmonize Jordanian and Italian cultures.
Amidst the diplomatic luminaries in attendance, Pezzotti highlighted Italy's unwavering commitment to climate mitigation strategies. Italy, he noted, continues its stride in fostering climate resilience through international collaborations.
This dedication is mirrored in the priorities of the Italian embassy in Jordan, which champions climate action and food security.
Chef Cracco, during his address, shared heartfelt anecdotes of his family farm in Italy, underscoring the tangible impacts of climate change on agricultural sectors across the world.
His travels, as part of IFAD's outreach, have spanned from the African plains to the heartlands of East Asia. "Climate change does not discern borders. From Italy to Jordan, its ramifications are palpable," he said.
Rebecca Niles of IFAD shed light on the commendable efforts of Chef Cracco, leveraging his culinary prowess to combat climate adversities.
Particularly, she lauded projects like the "Qatouf" initiative in Jerash, which pioneers solar energy-based irrigation systems and electricity provision.
Drawing parallels between the agricultural landscapes of Italy and Jordan, Chef Crabeamed about his experience with the "Qatouf" project.
From the rich tapestry of Jerash's archaeological sites to its thriving natural beauty, he found an unexplored facet of Jordan.
His exploration led him to the farm and the quaint "Bait Al Asilat" restaurant, which underscores the empowerment of local communities, particularly women, through organic food production.
The chef drew a culinary analogy between the Jordanian delicacy "warq al-dawali" and an Italian dish, both encapsulating the essence of their native lands yet sharing striking similarities.
"It's the language of food that unites Italy and Jordan," Cramused, emphasizing his mission to bridge these two rich food cultures.
Highlighting local endeavors, Nour Banat, head of the "Darb Al-Nour" Association, and Zaid Abdullah from JEspoke about the challenges and successes of climate-resilient agricultural projects, all showcasing the strength and resilience of Jordan in the face of climate adversities.
