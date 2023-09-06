Arab Diplomats Converge In Cairo To Fortify Regional Stances Amidst Prevailing Challenges

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Cairo, Sep. 6 (Petra) -- In a show of regional solidarity and a renewed commitment to stability, the 160th session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the ministerial level culminated in Cairo.
Spearheading the session, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs, Ayman Safadi, joined his counterparts in deep deliberations.
The conclave was pivotal in laying out a blueprint for bolstering security and ensuring tranquility across the Arab world.
High on the agenda was the pressing Palestinian issue, a decades-long concern echoing throughout the corridors of the meeting.
Among the myriad topics dissected during the sessions, the Arab ministers zeroed in on fortifying inter-Arab cooperation and deepening the ties with both neighboring and global nations.
Minister Safadi, a prominent voice at the gathering, tirelessly championed the essence of Arab unity, underlining Jordan's unyielding stance in favor of a synchronized Arab effort to tackle the region's multifaceted challenges.
Safadi's emphasis on an inter-Arab dialogue echoed loud and clear. He underscored that political solutions, rooted in brotherly consultations, are paramount in navigating crises, enhancing regional stability, and stymying the ongoing deterioration of conditions.
Before these high-level discussions, Safadi chaired a critical meeting of the Arab Ministerial Committee, dedicated to addressing the challenges posed by the Israeli policies in occupied Jerusalem.
Safadi shone a spotlight on the relentless efforts under the stewardship of His Majesty King Abdullah II to safeguard both Islamic and Christian sanctities in Jerusalem.
The unified clarion call was to fortify measures against the encroachments in Jerusalem, particularly the revered Al-AMosque.
Reiterating their support, the committee members lauded the Hashemite Custodianship's unwavering guardianship over Jerusalem's sacred sites. This unwavering commitment ensures the protection and preservation of the city's historic and spiritual tapestry.
In the run-up to the primary session, Safadi was also an integral part of the Arab ministerial committee, lending support to the State of Palestine. This influential committee, with Saudi Arabia at the helm, saw participation from variArab nations and the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States.
Furthermore, Safadi seized the opportunity to hold dialogues with foreign minister peers, weaving a narrative of bolstered bilateral ties and a synchronized stance on pressing regional and international issues.
