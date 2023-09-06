Salt City Advances Energy Efficiency With €16.9M Project Supported By Kfw

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 6 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Water and Irrigation has initiated a significant energy efficiency project in Salt, funded at an approximate cost of €16.9 million.
Acting Secretary-General of the Water Authority, Rami Abu Rawaq, indicated that 90% of the project's funding is provided by the German Development Bank (KfW), while the Water Authority contributes the remaining amount.
The overarching objective is to enhance energy efficiency, leading to an estimated 52% reduction in operational costs.
The project's components encompass the refurbishment of current pumping stations, the establishment of a new pumping station in the area, modernization of the water networks, and the implementation of upgraded water distribution systems.
The anticipated result is an improved water supply to Salt's residents and a decrease in water wastage from the existing 65% to 40%.
Abu Rawaq emphasized the ministry's strategy of intensifying energy efficiency and incorporating renewable energy across water sources.
This initiative aligns with the broader goal of self-sustainability in the water sector, particularly considering the sector's 14% contribution to the Kingdom's total electricity usage.
In closing, Abu Rawaq highlighted the Water Authority's ongoing efforts to reduce water loss, elevate the quality of services to citizens, and meet the targets set forth in the National Water Strategy 2023-2040, using contemporary scientific methodologies.
