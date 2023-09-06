Queen Meets Young Jordanian Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 6 (Petra) -- Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah met Wednesday with a group of young Jordanian entrepreneurs and startup owners, according to a statement.
In the meeting at "The Office," a business centre and co-working space located in Jabal Amman, entrepreneurs discussed with Queen Rania their business ideas, which range from arts and crafts to health and fitness and include projects in nutrition, app development, mental health services, jewellery-making, marketing, tourism and design.
The Queen discussed with the attendees the idea of The Office as a co-working space and the solutions it offers entrepreneurs in terms of reducing startup costs due to high rent and utility prices.
