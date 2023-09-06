Arab Ministerial Committee Strategizes Response To Israeli Activities In Occupied Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Cairo, Sept. 6 (Petra) -- A high-level Arab Ministerial Committee convened in Cairo today, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs, Ayman Safadi.
This crucial meeting, set ahead of the 160th session of the Council of the League of Arab States, was a deliberation on Israel's contentiactions within occupied Jerusalem.
Throughout the session, Safadi underscored Jordan's stalwart commitment championed by His Majesty King Abdullah II to uphold the sanctity of Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy landmarks.
He also elucidated the committee's strategic endeavours, rallying international allies to counter unauthorized Israeli operations in the occupied territory.
A central tof the discourse was the unanimdedication to safeguarding the Al-AMosque's revered staand the religimonuments of both Islam and Christianity within Jerusalem.
There was a pronounced urgency to fortify the Palestinian populace of Jerusalem against Israel's intrusive policies, which seemingly strive to erode the city's rich tapestry of Arab, Islamic, and Christian identities, and insinuate divisions within the historic Al-AMosque.
The meeting resoundingly endorsed the Hashemite custodianship of Jerusalem's holy sites.
Safadi offered a candid recounting of recent Israeli infractions in Jerusalem, committee activities since their previassembly, and pivotal diplomatic engagements in response to Israeli incursions into sacred precincts.
The Palestinian Foreign Affairs Minister, Riyad Malki, imparted a comprehensive update on Israel's controversial policies in occupied Jerusalem.
Among the concerns he cited were intensified excavations and the overt targeting of Palestinian citizens through a swath of stringent measures. Malki poignantly cautioned that such Israeli strategies cast a long shadow on prospects for regional peace and stability.
In a unified voice, the ministerial delegation reaffirmed East Jerusalem's indisputable staas the Palestinian state's capital.
They firmly dismissed any attempts to erode Palestinian sovereign rights, emphasizing the bedrock principle of a comprehensive peace solution. Such a resolution would recognize an autonomPalestinian state with its heart in occupied Jerusalem, anchored in the landmark 1967 borders.
The delegation unanimously acknowledged the Al-AMosque, spanning 144,000 square meters, as a sanctified place of worship exclusive to Muslims.
The mandate for its stewardship resides solely with the Department of Endowments for Jerusalem, a subsidiary of the Jordanian Ministry of Endowments.
The assembly extolled King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein's unwavering guardianship of these sacred locales. Concurrently, they commended the indefatigable efforts of King Mohammed VI, head of the Al-Quds Committee.
To culminate, the committee delineated a series of focused initiatives:
1. Spearheading international engagements to galvanize support for Palestinian rights.
2. Harnessing legal channels to hold Israeli entities accountable for transgressions in Jerusalem.
3. Amplifying the League's diplomatic presence globally to counteract Israeli overreaches.
4. Directing the Secretary-General to orchestrate agile committee mechanisms in sync with member states' directives.
