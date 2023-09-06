Ase Ends Trading On Lower Note

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 6 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Wednesday's trading session down by 0.32 per cent at 2,400 points.
Some 4.3 million shares were traded through 2,906 transactions at a trading value of JD3.7 million.
The closing prices of 26 companies with traded shares declined, while 32 others increased. The prices of the shares of 42 others remained unchanged.
