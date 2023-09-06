Former Jordanian Ambassador To Morocco Awarded High-Level Medal

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 6 (Petra)--King Mohammed VI of Morobestowed "Alawite Wissam of Grand Officer order" on Ambassador Hazem Khatib, in appreciation of his efforts and role in promoting and developing bilateral relations during his tenure as Jordan's ambassador to Morocco.
On this occasion, Moroccan embassy in Amman on Wednesday held a ceremony during which its charge d'affaires, Adel Ousi Hamo, handed the decoration to Khatib.
Speaking at the ceremony, Khatib expressed pride in receiving the medal, pledging continued efforts and strengthen relations with Moroand other brotherly and friendly countries.
Khatib stressed "depth" of the two kingdoms' ties in varifields, which are supported by the special and distinguished relationship of His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Majesty King Mohammed VI.
He also affirmed Jordan's "firm and supportive" stances towards Morocco, lauding Morocco's development and reforms.
For his part, Hamo praised Khatib's efforts in developing relations and building on previachievements in varifields.
The diplomat also referred to the development in bilateral relations in varifields within a "multidimensional strategic" partnership under the two countries' leadership.
As a translation of the two countries' relations, he referred to Jordan's decision to open a general consulate in the city of El-Ayoun in the Moroccan desert.
MENAFN06092023000117011021ID1107021296
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.