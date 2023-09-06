Shamali, Czech Envoy Talk Economic Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 6 (Petra) - Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply and Minister of Labor, Yousef Shamali, on Wednesday discussed with Czech Ambassador to Jordan, Alexandr Sporys, a number of issues aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.
Shamali stressed the "deep-rooted and strategic" Jordanian-Czech relations, noting the Kingdom's keenness to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Czech Republic in all fields, especially in economic and commercial areas and increase volume of Jordanian product exports to the Czech market.
Shamali said a number of opportunities are available to increase volume of economic cooperation, strengthen joint economic, trade and investment relations and achieve the "highest" levels in this regard.
To realize the desired collaboration, the minister invited Czech private sector to invest the Kingdom to benefit from the Kingdom's incentives and capabilities, thanks to Jordan's relations with varicountries across the world.
The two sides agreed to hold meetings of the second session of Jordanian-Czech Joint Economic Committee remotely during the period from September 11 to 12, according to a Trade Ministry statement.
Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply and Minister of Labor, Yousef Shamali, will head the Jordanian side, while Czech Minister of Industry and Trade, Jozef Skela, will chair his country's delegation.
Talks will see participation of the two countries' government agencies, which aim to enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple fields, primarily trade, industry, investment, energy, natural resources, defense industries, health, water, agriculture, transportation and tourism, the statement said.
