Ameriserv Website Wins Excellence Award

Since 1997, the Web Marketing Association's annual WebAward Competition has been setting the standard of excellence for website development. It is the longest-running annual website award competition and recognizes the best of the best across many industries based on key website aspects such as visual appearance, user-friendliness, creativity and originality, content strategy, features and functionality and more.

AmeriServ's refreshed website was launched last November with the goal of making the site more user-friendly and engaging. The Standard of Excellence Award recognizes the site's responsive, ADA conformant design which allows visitors to easily navigate through banking solutions. The site was developed in partnership with ZAG Interactive, a national website development firm.

"The AmeriServ website is a great source of information for consumers seeking to learn more about our products and services and financial literacy in addition to providing the portal needed to bank online. We are honored to be recognized for our efforts and to be able to provide our customers and communities with such a valuable resource," Susan Tomera Angeletti, AmeriServ senior vice president – marketing and alternative delivery, said.

ABOUT AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. –

AmeriServ Financial Inc., is the parent of AmeriServ Financial Bank and AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services Company. The company's subsidiaries provide full-service banking, commercial and consumer lending, and wealth management services in southwestern Pennsylvania and the Hagerstown region of Maryland. As of June 30, 2023, the company had total assets of $1.346 billion and a book value of $6.04 per common share. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is publicly traded on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the symbol ASRV.

