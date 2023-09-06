Mphasis Anniversary Shines Spotlight On Alberta's Tech Progress

Since opening a delivery center in Calgary last year, Mphasis has enhanced the region's technology ecosystem through innovation and government collaboration, demonstrating that the company and province share the highest standards of performance.

With the delivery centre, Mphasis has strategically positioned itself to enhance the region's prominence as a hub for digital transformation, encompassing AI, quantum computing, and other cutting-edge technologies.

Mphasis formed a strategic partnership with the University of Calgary and the Government of Alberta to announce the establishment of Quantum City - Canada, a cutting-edge project. The Quantum City initiative solidified Alberta's prominence as a technology hub and accelerated the growth of the quantum ecosystem in Calgary. This partnership between academia, industry, and government highlights Alberta's ability to prioritize the transition from ideation to market implementation. Mphasis has achieved notable success in acquiring Alberta based clients, such as AgeCare Health Services Inc., a renowned provider of senior care services based in Canada. AgeCare will enhance and streamline senior care services for the elderly by leveraging Mphasis' expertise in infrastructure, cloud operations, application support, and business process operations.

Mphasis aims to further solidify Calgary's standing as a worldwide center for cutting-edge technologies, notably in the realm of quantum computing, through its continued collaborations. The organization is actively seeking to hire talent in areas such as data engineering, DevOps, information security, big data and analytics, cloud infrastructure, agile technologies, and more.

“Alberta's technology and innovation sector continues to grow, helped along by companies like Mphasis. Mphasis was one of the earliest international technology companies to identify Alberta as the place to grow their business and that vote of confidence has been crucial to Alberta's technology ecosystem development. The future of the technology sector is bright for Alberta and I'm looking forward to seeing further growth for Mphasis and overall.” – Premier Danielle Smith

“One year ago, when Calgary welcomed Mphasis to our City it was a significant indication of the growing strength of our tech sector and economy as a whole. The presence of Mphasis has also signaled to the world that Calgary is a city to pay attention to, spotlighting our strong talent pool, business-friendly environment, and exceptional lifestyle offerings. We anticipate Mphasis' one-year milestone to be a launch pad for ongoing success!” – Mayor Jyoti Gondek

“We set out to strengthen the Alberta tech ecosystem along with University of Calgary, Govt of Alberta and our clients to accelerate the adoption of technology and innovation here. As we complete a year, we are gratified with what we have achieved and are even more enthused to accelerate our growth in the region.” – Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director, Mphasis

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Mphasis on their one-year milestone in Calgary. This significant occasion allowsto celebrate our strategic partnership, which has been instrumental in elevating our dedication to delivering unparalleled experiences for our residents. With Mphasis' invaluable expertise and support, we stand poised and confident to not only enhance the quality of care we provide but also embrace and implement innovative solutions.” – Dr. Hasmukh Patel, President & Chief Executive Officer, AgeCare

"We are deeply grateful for the genuine warmth and openness of the ecosystem in this region, which truly mirrors the success and positive connections we have been able to foster with businesses. This symphony of collaboration and shared ambition not only fortifies our present successes but also foretells a promising future. As we navigate the dynamic landscape of Alberta's technology sphere, we recognize that this moment is more than just a milestone; it's an opportunity to catalyze transformation.” – Nitin Sathawane, Head of Alberta Business, Mphasis

“As we look back on their stellar expansion to Canadian markets, it's apparent that Mphasis has taken Calgary to the next level as a global technology hub. Within their first year here, Mphasis has built a robust network of partnerships across Alberta and leveraged the talent of UCalgary's scholars and graduates. Our university is proud to support this explosive growth in quantum science, and we look forward to even more game-changing breakthroughs from Mphasis.” – Ed McCauley, President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Calgary

“The impact Mphasis has made on Calgary's position as a leading technology centre is testament to the power of collaboration between industry, government, and academia. Initiatives like Quantum City are putting Calgary on the global map for leadership in digital transformation, further establishing our city as an attractive destination for innovators wanting to make their mark.” – Brad Parry, President & CEO, Calgary Economic Development

“The strategic partnerships Mphasis has forged throughout Alberta along with the company's dedication to nurturing talent shows that Alberta is the place where big thinkers, bold innovators, and entrepreneurial minds can achieve success. Alberta's network offers unlimited opportunities for those eager to solve global problems and shape the future.” – Rick Christiaanse, Invest Alberta CEO

