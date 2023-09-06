(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This resource seeks to improve prior authorization processes as payers and providers implement and refine value-based care arrangements to best serve patients. These principles offer a way for stakeholders to rnceptualize prior authorization processes to advance more efficient and effective policies across all populations.” - Emily Brower, HCTTF ChairWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire / -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force) – a group of leading health care payers, providers, purchasers, patientanizations, and value transformation partners – released a new resource titled Principles for Prior Authorization Policies in Value-Based Care Arrangements. This resource seeks to improve prior authorization processes for payers and providers as they implement and refine value-based care arrangements in a way that best serves patients.
Current prior authorization policies impose significant burdens on patients, providers, and payers, which can lead to delayed or denied patient care. The Task Force believes that value-based care arrangements have the potential to reduce the need for prior authorization and streamline the process. This new resource's purpose is to: (1) promote the delivery of guideline-adherent care, (2) serve as a guardrail for patientfety, (3) minimize delays in patient care and patient burden, and (4) reduce administrativests and friction between payers and providers.
The principles center on the premise that prior authorization policies should be:
1.llaborative: Prior authorization policies should be developed inllaboration with providers and adted to aunt for shifting provider incentives under value-based care arrangements.
2.fe: Prior authorization standards should prioritize patientfety and the promotion of high-quality care.
3. Transparent: The prior authorization process should be transparent for patients, purchasers, and providers.
4. Efficient and Patient-Centered: The prior authorization process should be efficient, minimizing the burden on patients, providers, and payers, and should prioritizentinuity of care for patients.
5. Expedient: The prior authorization process should minimize delays in care for patients.
“Prior authorization requirements can be a drain on the health care system, often unnecery, leading to delays in care for patients,“id Emily Brower, Senior Vice President, Clinical Integration and Physician Services, Trinity Health and HCTTF Chair.“These principles offer a way for stakeholders to rnceptualize prior authorization processes to advance more efficient and effective policies across all populations.”
“This resource serves as an essential framework for payers and providers in value-based care arrangements seeking to create greater efficiencies in the prior authorization process,”id Jeff Micklos, HCTTF Executive Director.“The reality is proper value-based care incentives reduce the need for prior authorization in many cases and allow for more timely access to care. Greaterllaboration and transparency around the process will also ensure prior authorization remains an efficient patientfety check.”
For more information, please visit
ABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCE
Health Care Transformation Task Force is a uniquellaboration of patients, payers, providers and purchasers working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care and lowersts, the Task Force ismitted to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit WWW.HCTTF .
TASK FORCE MEMBERS
Aetna . agilon health . Aledade . American Academy of Family Physicians . American Heart Association . ApolloMed . Atr Health . Blue Cross Blue Shield of Macetts . Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan . Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina . Blue Shield of California . Cambia Health Solutions . Clarify Health . Cleveland Clinic .munity Catalyst . Curana Health . Elevance Health . Evolent Health . Famili . Heritage Providerwork . Honest Medical Group . Innovaccer . Kaiser Permanente . Mark McClellan . MedStar Health . National Partnership for Women & Families . National Patient Advocate Foundation . OPN Healthcare . Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health . Premier . PSW . Sentara Healthcare . Signify Health . Sun River Health . Trinity Health . Washington State Health Care Authority . UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Tt
Charlotte But
Health Care Transformation Task Force
+1 9734616156
email here
Visit on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
MENAFN06092023003118003196ID1107021274
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.