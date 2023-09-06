Hslda Sponsors First Science-Themed Hispanic Festival In Houston

“We are elated to support science and STEM for the growing Hispanic homeschool communities in Texas and in the United States,” said HSLDA President Jim Mason.“We hope that many families take advantage of this event.”

Bridges to Science founder RAristy is the Hispanic leader organizing the movement. Bridges to Science's Houston Science Festival-Cto College is the first of its kind in Houston. This event is a celebration of Hispanic culture and learning at home designed for 5th-12th grade students who home educate and their parents, showcasing science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

“I am so excited as a Hispanic homeschool educator and homeschool mother to support this effort to educate parents and children in STEM,” said HSLDA's Morato. "Bringing together homeschooling resources, supporting parents, and providing STEM education to teens forms a strong approach to address the educational and career challenges Hispanic students often encounter in this country."

This festival will have live demonstrations, multidisciplinary collaborations, family-friendly science activities, interactive experiences, a STEM career panel, a workshop, and a taste of Hispanic cuisine. By highlighting Houston's Hispanic cultural heritage, the event encourages families to learn en familia and explore exciting science pathways, fostering a deeper connection between science and the arts.

Loparo and Morato will offer one-on-one consultations for parents:“High School Pathways: 15-minute 1:1 consultation with counselors to learn about free and inexpensive ways to acquire accredited college credits and technical certifications while pursuing high school education at home.” Parents will be provided with high school planning, knowledge and a vision to home educate their children. Loparo will give two workshops: Charting Your Way through High School for College and STEM Careers. Majors will share with parents the benefits of HSLDA membership including HSLDA's program for Hispanic families and compassion grants.

To apply for a free technology kit or to learn more about the Houston Science Festival, visit . Must present official ID or Harris County Enhanced+ Library Card to pick up your kit on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at your designated time between 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

About HSLDA

Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA) is America's largest and oldest homeschool advocacy group. Founded in 1983 with the mission to make homeschooling possible for all families, the organization has helped empower millions of homeschooling parents and students. As a membership organization for families homeschooling their children, HSLDA provides a myriad of resources from legal advice to educational consultants to support member families through every step of their homeschool journey. Learn more about HSLDA at

Attachment

HSLDA Sponsors First Science-Themed Hispanic Festival in Houston