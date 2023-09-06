China To Promote Steady Growth Of Electronic Information Manufacturing Industry

BEIJING 6th September, 2023 (WAM) – China has released a plan to promote the steady growth of its electronic information manufacturing industry.

The plan, jointly issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Ministry of Finance, aims to keep the average value-added growth of the computer, communication, and other electronic equipment manufacturing sectors at about 5 percent from 2023 to 2024.

The plan also calls for increasing the combined operating revenue of major enterprises in the industry to over 24 trillion yuan (about $3.34 trillion) during the period.

To expand effective demand, the plan stressed efforts to bolster traditional electronic consumer goods and cultivate new growth drivers by promoting technology and product innovation.

China will also optimize the export structure of electronic apparatus, lift the proportion of high-value-added products in total exports, and encourage enterprises to participate in international exhibitions to stabilize the foreign trade of the sector.

China is a major producer of electronic equipment, and the country's fixed-asset investment in the electronic information manufacturing industry grew 9.4 percent year-on-year during the first half of 2023.