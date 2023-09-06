Fourth Sherpa Meeting Discusses Priorities Ahead Of G20 Summit

NEW DELHI, 6th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The now-running fourth Sherpa meeting is providing a platform for the G20 leaders' representatives to finalise the main agreements and negotiations ahead of the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi on 9-10 September.

The meeting, convening in Haryana's Nuh district on September 3-7, enjoys the participation of sherpas and delegates from invited countries besides G20 member countries.

The final draft of the agenda for the G20 Summit is being discussed in this Sherpa meeting, where representatives from varicountries are presenting their positions on economic and global agendas.

Through this meeting – which paves the way for important discussions on some of the most pressing current issues – 13 working groups are gathering to discuss priorities and provide recommendations. The working groups comprise experts and relevant ministries that lead in-depth analysis of a range of internationally relevant issues, as part of the G20 decision-making process.

“Sherpa” is a diplomat who undertakes preparatory work prior to international summits. The Sherpa specifically participates in the G20 Summit, the G7 Summit, and conferences held with the participation of heads of state, with the aim of paving the way for negotiations between heads of state at the summit.