Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Visits Adihex 2023

ABU DHABI, 6th September, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, today visited the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX).

The event is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) until 8th September, 2023, under the theme "Sustainability and Heritage... A Reborn Aspiration".

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun toured a number of national and foreign pavilions where he was briefed about the latest products and innovations on falconry, hunting, heritage and equestrian sports.