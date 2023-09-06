Embassy Of Pakistan In Cairo Commemorates Defence And Martyrs' Day

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the playing of the national anthems of Pakistan and Egypt.

In his speech, Ambassador Bilal highlighted that Defence and Martyrs' Day symbolizes an enduring display of unity, indomitable courage, and unmatched sacrifices by Pakistan's gallant soldiers.



He emphasized that 58 years ago on this day, the Pakistan Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with the whole nation, defeated the enemy on all fronts by displaying unprecedented bravery and professionalism.

The ambassador noted that the world has witnessed the resolve of his country's armed forces in a protracted fight against terrorism. Pakistan has faced the brunt of global and regional terrorism, which was confronted not only by its armed forces but also by the nation as a whole.



He also praised the active contributions of the troops during floods, earthquakes, and other natural calamities.

Furthermore, the ambassador stated that Pakistan continues to support efforts aimed at achieving regional peace and cooperation.



He called on the international community to fulfil the promises made to the Kashmiri people for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination regarding the internationally recognized dispute of Jammu and Kashmir, which needs to be resolved in accordance with UNSC resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The ambassador also highlighted the strong foundation of Pak-Egypt bilateral relations based on shared bonds of common faith, cultural affinities, and aspirations.



He observed that while both countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations this year, their military-to-military cooperation is on a rising trajectory.



He specifically mentioned the participation of a large contingent of Pakistan armed forces in the“Bright Star” exercise hosted by Egypt as a symbol of close bilateral defence cooperation.