Youth Org Honored By Nys Senator Cleare Debuts Mental Health & Wellness App For Students

From left to right: Violinist Nina Woods, Arnstar, Producer LevyGrey, Sydir, DJ Relly Rell, Gigi's House Ambassadors & Lucky Banks.Hala Maroc, ODAEP Founder(s) Derrick & Khalilah Webster, Malik (Lead Ambassador @Gigi's Playhouse), NY State Senator Cordel
NY State Senator Celebrates ODAEP's Community Impact and Efforts to Advance Student Mental Health Support in Schools ODAEP is an inspiring, visionary organization. As legislators, when individuals of such noble aims and accomplishments are brought to our attention, it is appropriate to publicly honor them.” - NY State Senator Cordell CleareNEW YORK, NY, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- On Saturday, September 2nd, 2023, at her 2nd Annual Back To School Youth Resource Event, NY State Senator Cordell Cleare of Harlem presented the Open Door Arts & Education Project (ODAEP) with an official proclamation. This honor recognized ODAEP's years of exemplary community service and their profound impact on youth education. Before receiving this prestigiaward, ODAEP's "Urban Block Party" artists, led by DJ Relly Rell, Arnstar, Luck Banks, Hip-Hop Violinist Nina Woods, Radio Personality Hala Maroc, veteran Hip Hop MC SYDIR, along with newcomers Bombii Martinez & Guitarist Smiley X, captivated a crowd of over 150 school-aged youth and their families. ODAEP's signature blend of creative performances and positive messaging set the stage for an unforgettable event.
Building on this momentum, ODAEP proudly announced the launch of it's new Urban Block Party IOS app . The app includes advanced mental health support features for students grappling with issues such as bullying and social anxiety. It also offers positive and reaffirming content, as well as access to crisis management resources provided by NYC WELL (powered by THRIVE NYC) and inspirational content sponsored by Juno Medical. The app's official launch ultimately aims to extend ODAEP's reach, providing holistic support to foster student growth and development for even more students in the coming years. Download the app here .
ODAEP also announced the return of its celebrated Urban Block Party Mental Health Summits for the 2023-2024 school year. The program genesis stems from the organization's initial response to the damaging effects of bullying among youth, and now seeks to address the unique mental health challenges NYC youth continue to face since the pandemic. The planned expansion of the Urban Block Party aims to reach even more students in the coming year, offering innovative and dynamic approaches to promoting mental health and wellness.
To date, ODAEP's Urban Block Party Experience (UBPX) has impacted more than 30,000 NYC public school students since its inception in 2012. As part of the UBPX, ODAEP's Mental Health Summits employ a proven mix of music, messaging, and dynamic movement. This combination provides students with memorable edutainment and excitement during the school day, while strategically providing access to qualified mental health professionals and industry practitioners. These experts help create safe spaces within schools (during the summits) for students to explore their emotions and verbalize their concerns.
For more information about the Urban Block Party, UBPX Mental Health Summits, or for inquiries about future events, please visit and download the Urban Block Party app here: .
