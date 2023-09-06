Another Massive Distribution Channel Is Announced

Shares of SKYX Platforms (SKYX:NASDAQ) have perked up in the pre-market this morning. This is as news has just been released (check it out RIGHT HERE ) of the company inking an agreement with Material Bank to distribute its smart "Plug and Play" platform products to Material Bank's over 100,000 architects and other customers.

SKYX has recently started to integrate its disruptive home electrification regimen products into some of the 64 websites it acquired a while back; this helped the company to post its first significant revenues in Q2.

Some of the leading websites that include SKYX's smart "Plug and Play" products are 1stoplighting.com, Lightingdesignexperts.com, Canadalightingexperts.com, Americanlightingstore.com, Homeclick.com, and Lunawarehouse.com, among others.

Now, added to those websites is going to be distributed through Material Bank's strong network of builders, designers, and architects. This is even more notable, I.M.O., as these are the "gatekeepers" that determine all the components that go into a building project.

And now SKYX will be front and center before these professionals as they make their plans.

Even more notable in this morning's news is that SKYX will also be marketing its wares to 96,000 architect members of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). Even more so, the A.I.A. will include SKYX and its technology henceforth in continuing education programs for architects as part of their required annual architectural license renewal process!

I expect the "uptake" for SKYX's "Plug and Play" products to accelerate in the days ahead, given all the above, more so, as well as the company's story belatedly gets out.

For those of you new to(and/or others who slept through my initial recommendation of SKYX and a couple of subsequent updates), I want to repeat below an abbreviated version of my initial recommendation of the company from just over two months ago.

Simply put, such breakthrough products/technology, which end up becoming part of all our everyday lives, don't come around that often. I think SKYX's story is one of those that will be on everyone's lips not many years hence, and this remains very much a ground-floor opportunity to be a part of it as an investor, I.M.O.