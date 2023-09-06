The Ai Eye Podcast: Watching Ai Breaking News (Nasdaqgs: Amzn) (Otc: Bmwyy) (Nasdaqgs: Msft)

Today's podcast is sponsored by Fintech Company AppTech Payments Corp. (NasdaqCM:APCX ).

Amazon Web Services, a subsidiary of Amazon (NasdaqGS:AMZN ), has announced that BMW Group (OTC:BMWYY ) has selected AWS as the preferred cloud provider for its automated driving platform. AWS, according to the press release, will be used to "help innovate new features for [BMW's] next generation of vehicles, the "Neue Klasse," set to launch in 2025." The system will be cloud-based and will leverage AWS compute, generative artificial intelligence (generative AI), Inteof Things (IoT), machine learning, and storage capabilities. Nicolai Martin, Senior Vice President of Driving Experience at BMW Group, explained:

"In the next decade, consumer habits and expectations will drive more changes in the automotive industry than we've seen over the past 30 years. This is just the beginning of a new era of highly automated driving, fueled by innovations in technology and engineering. By collaborating with AWS, the BMW Group, along with our partner, Qualcomm Technologies, is building our new automated driving platform on AWS's scalable, secure, and reliable infrastructure. We're tapping into AWS's ability to help empower the next generation of BMW's automated driving and parking functions."

Technology holding group G42 and Microsoft (NasdaqGS:MSFT ) have announced the next phase of their ongoing strategic collaboration involving "a multifaceted plan to make available sovereign cloud offerings, co-innovate and deliver advanced AI capabilities, and expand the existing data center infrastructure in the UAE." Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Microsoft, explained:

"Microsoft's partnership with G42 will empower customers across the public sector with next-generation AI solutions built on the most trusted, comprehensive, and integrated cloud platform. With data privacy, security, and compliance as our core priorities, we have a unique opportunity to help organizations responsibly innovate for the benefit of citizens and residents across the UAE."

Global AI Chips Market to Reach $383.7B by 2032

A report published by Allied Market Research finds that the global AI Chip market is projected to grow from $14.9 billion USD in 2022 to $383.7 billion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.2 percent in the forecast period. The following excerpt from the report's overview outlines the variapplications of AI Chips, which are potential drivers of the market:

[AI Chips] find practical utility across a broad spectrum of industries and applications. In the realm of autonomvehicles, they drive tasks such as identifying objects, merging sensor data, and making decisions, tbolstering safety and enabling self-driving capabilities. In healthcare, AI chips are instrumental in analyzing medical images, facilitating diagnoses from X-rays, MRIs, and CT scans. Language-related AI functions, such as voice recognition and language translation, owe their functionality to AI chips, leading to advances in virtual assistants and instantanelanguage translation tools. Moreover, AI chips enhance the efficiency of financial services by enabling algorithmic trading, fraud detection, and risk assessment.

Sam Mowers, Investorideas.com

