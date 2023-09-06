Suzanne Gyorgy Joins Emigrant Bank Fine Art Finance As Partner To Boost Global Growth

“We are delighted to welcome Suzanne to our team. A highly respected professional with a proven track record of success, she will perfectly augment our talented roster of professionals, whose sound judgement, integrity and unparalleled expertise make EBFAF one of the art world's most trusted providers of fine art related financial solutions,” said Andy Augenblick, EBFAF's Co-Founder and President.“Suzanne's arrival comes at the start of an exciting new phase in EBFAF's evolution. We are expanding our geographic reach and developing valuable new ways for borrowers to capitalize on opportunities across an increasingly sophisticated art landscape.”

Gyorgy will work closely with EBFAF's team of art finance experts to assist borrowers to collateralize and unlock the liquidity in blue chip art as well as fine wine, classic cars, jewelry and other collectibles.

“Joining Emigrant Fine Art Finance is a thrilling opportunity for me to contribute to the growth and success of a firm that is at the forefront of revolutionizing the art finance landscape,” Gyorgy said.“I am delighted to work alongside such a talented team, and look forward to working with them to bring our unrivaled services to an even broader base of collectors around the world.”

Previously, Gyorgy served as director for the Morris Museum, director of the PaineWebber (UBS) Art Gallery, and began her career as a registrar at the Museum of Modern Art. She holds a fine arts degree from Pratt Institute.

About Emigrant Bank Fine Art Finance:

Emigrant Fine Art Finance , founded in 2005, is a leading provider of creative art finance solutions. The company offers tailored lending and financial services and estate planning solutions to collectors, galleries, art dealers, and institutions. Emigrant Bank, founded 1861, is an FDIC regulated bank and one of the largest privately held banks in the United States.

View source version on businesswire.com: