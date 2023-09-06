Armis Promotes Internal Leaders To Chief Development Officer And Chief Product Officer

“It's essential that we stay on the forefront of innovation to ensure we're continuously evolving our award-winning platform to anticipate, meet and exceed the growing needs of our global customer base,” said Yevgeny Dibrov, CEO and Co-Founder, Armis.“I have full confidence in Dana and Aviram to lead the charge here in their new roles on our executive team and we are proud to have them step into these roles at this exciting time in the company's evolution.”

“I'm eager to hit the ground running in my new role, knowing the significant impact our platform has in helping global enterprises and government entities improve their cybersecurity posture,” said Gilboa.“Asset intelligence and cybersecurity is critically important when it comes to protecting an organization's entire attack surface and managing cyber risk exposure in real time. I'm honored to be able to continue to contribute to Armis' mission as its CPO.”

Earlier this year, Armis was named the most innovative company globally in the security category by Fast Company in its prestigiannual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023. It also ranked #14 in the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies list.

“In a rapidly evolving, perimeter-less world, it's essential to stay on the cutting edge to effectively balance innovation and security,” added Cohen.“Armis is helping companies strike this balance, while at the same time contributing to the cybersecurity industry overall with research and vulnerability disclosures. I'm proud to contribute to these efforts as CDO.”

“The Armis team continues to be driven by our core values,” said Nadir Izrael, CTO and Co-Founder, Armis.“Dana and Aviram are true Armisers who embody these principles. They contribute immensely to Armis through their respective roles and are tremendadditions to our executive team. We congratulate them on their new positions and are excited for what's to come on our shared path forward.”

Aviram and Dana's appointments follow the announcements from earlier this year that Brian Gumbel was appointed President of Armis, Alex Mosher elevated to Chief Revenue Officer and Efi Harari was selected to serve as the company's Chief Legal Officer.

Armis continues to be recognized by leading analyst and research firms, including KLAS Research , Information Services Group , GigaOm and more .

