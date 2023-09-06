Eur/Usd Signal: Get Hammered To Start Week

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The EUR/USD faced a significant breakdown on Tuesday, breaching a major trendline and setting the stage for potential sustained downward pressure. The driving force behind this move is the robustness of thedollar, which casts a shadow over the euro's performance. All eyes are now on the crucial 1.05 level-a point of interest for many traders. Should the euro dip below this level, it could pave the way for further declines, extending the prevailing bearish sentiment. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started Conversely, an upward reversal that manages to surpass the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) might trigger a bullish phase, potentially propelling the euro toward the 50-Day EMA. However, the overarching trajectory is likely to remain negative due to variexternal factors, notably the Federal Reserve's actions, which contribute to an aura of uncertainty in the market.The return of traders from the vacation season injects renewed liquidity into the market, shaping the week's market dynamics. This convergence of market forces, combined with evolving conditions, sets the stage for heightened volatility. Consequently, a cautiapproach is warranted to navigate the unpredictable landscape ahead.Anticipating a week filled with market noise, a prudent stance is essential. The current attempt to break down signals a potential downward trend in the euro. Energy-related challenges expected within the European Union during the forthcoming winter months, compounded by Germany's economic recession, further compound the euro's struggles. In contrast, the relatively stronger performance of the United States serves to underline the euro's vulnerabilities.There is an Ongoing Downward PressureGiven the current landscape, adopting a "fade the rally" approach seems a rational strategy. This involves maintaining a cautioutlook and potentially considering short positions until there's a verified recapture of the 200-day EMA on a daily candlestick. While such a development could alter the market's trajectory, the present circumstances suggest limited potential for this scenario to materialize.In summary, the euro's recent breakdown is indicative of potential ongoing downward pressure, driven by thedollar's strength. The foon the pivotal 1.05 level, combined with the challenge of reclaiming significant EMAs, highlights the market's current uncertainty. As traders reenter the market, a week of increased volatility awaits, underscoring the need for prudent decision-making within an environment of fluctuation and unpredictability.
Potential signal: On a drop below the 1.07 level, I am selling with a stop loss at the 1.0825 level, and aiming for the 1.0510 target below. Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best FX trading platform in the industry for you.
