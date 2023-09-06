Aud/Usd Forex Signal: Usd Index (Dxy) Rally Continues

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6300. Add a stop-loss at 0.6420. Timeline: 1-2 days. Bullish view
Set a buy-stop at 0.6400 and a take-profit at 0.6500. Add a stop-loss at 0.6300. The AUD/USD exchange rate slipped to the lowest level since November 2022 as thedollar rally gained steam. It also plunged after the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Philip Lowe delivered his final interest rate decision. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started RBA decision and strongdollarThe biggest economic event of this week was the interest rate decision by Australia's central bank. As was widely expected, the bank decided to leave rates unchanged at 4.10%. It also committed to raise rates again if inflation remains stubbornly high in the coming months.The decision came at a crucial period for the Australian economy. Recent economic numbers showed that the economy was slowing, with wage growth and manufacturing output falling.Data published before the meeting showed that the current account dropped to $7.7 billion in Q2 from the previ$12 billion. The services PMI came in at 47.8, signaling that the sector is also contracting.Data published on Wednesday revealed that Australia's economy expanded by 1.7% in Q2 after it grew by 2.3% in the previquarter.China, Australia's biggest trading partner, is also struggling as its exports, imports, retail sales, and factory output retreats.The AUD/USD price also retreated as the greenback rally continued after themarkets reopened. The dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket of currencies, soared to a high of $104.50, the highest level in more than five months.The dollar is doing well as demand for the currency remains at an elevated level globally.
Also, it has risen because of the relative strength of theeconomy compared to the rest of the world.The most recent data showed that theeconomy expanded by 2.1% in Q2 and the Atlanta Fed sees it growing by 6% in the third quarter. Thewill publish the latest services PMI numbers.AUD/USD technical analysisThe AUD/USD exchange rate continued its sell-off after the RBA decision. It retested the important support at 0.6365, the lowest level on August 17th. The pair has moved below the 25-period and 50-period moving averages.The Relative Strength Index (RSI) index is approaching the oversold level of 30 while the MACD has moved below the neutral point. Therefore, the outlook for the pair is bearish, with the next level to watch being at 0.6300.Ready to trade our daily Forex signals ? Here's a list of some of the best Forex brokers to check out.
