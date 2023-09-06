Usd/Brl: Sustained Highs As Upper Price Range Is Challenged

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The BRL/USD closed yesterday's trading near the 4.9675 level which is traversing interesting resistance levels. The BRL/USD did touch the current price range it is now trading in the middle of August, but then slumped to a low of around 4.8400 briefly near the 31st. Trading in the USD/BRL the past handful of days has been fast since last Wednesday. Yesterday's volatile opening certainly created nervtension for some speculators. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started As the USD/BRL trades within sight of the important 5.0000 level again, speculators are likely considering their perceptions, the last time the currency pair traded above the 5.0000 ratio was in the final week of May. Since then the USD/BRL has hit resistance levels it is now challenging and then reversed lower.NervBroad Market Sentiment Makes the USD/BRL Dangerin the Short-TermWhile mid-term resistance levels are within sight for USD/BRL traders, short-term consideration must be given to the amount of nervbehavioral sentiment that is dominating the global financial markets. Traders remain anxiabout U.S. Treasury yields and equities. This nervousness seems to be spurring risk-averse reactions from financial institutions.Late last week's climb in the USD/BRL took place without a huge amount of trading volume because U.S. markets were affected by the absence of traders who were leaving for a long holiday weekend. Yesterday's sudden surge of volume certainly helped cause the USD/BRL to jump higher upon the return of U.S. financial institutions.Yesterday's Move Higher in USD/BRL is Rather Suspici
Bearish speculators who have been pursuing price action lower in the USD/BRL may believe the currency pair is overbought. However, because of the nervsentiment in the broad markets, traders may want to wait until they see sustained movement lower to jump onto any potential developing trend. USD/BRL traders should be careful because tomorrow U.S Federal Reserve members will be speaking at several different locations, and they will certainly give their opinions on what they believe the U.S. central bank should do next – and disagreements may be heard too. A lack of clarity for financial institutions is weighing heavily on their outlooks and causing nervreactions in the broad markets. The upward momentum in the USD/BRL main continues to produce volatility in the near term, and traders need to be cautibecause of tomorrow's potential impecoming from Fed member's rhetoric.
The resistance levels of the USD/BRL are intriguing and might propel some short-term selling speculation, but traders who want to pursue downward movement before tomorrow's Fed sound bites to the media should be practicing solid risk management.Brazilian Real Short-Term Outlook:Current Resistance:
4.9810Current Support:
4.9560High Target: 5.0100Low Target:
4.9095Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best FX trading platform in the industry for you.
MENAFN06092023000131011023ID1107020914
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.