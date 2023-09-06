Aud/Usd Forecast: Gets Hammered On Tuesday

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The AUD/USD experienced a substantial decline in Tuesday's trading session, breaching the significant 0.64 level to establish a fresh low. This pattern of intense market volatility, coupled with the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) decision to maintain interest rates, highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the Australian dollar. It appears that the currency remains susceptible to fluctuations, often exhibiting a tendency to align with the "fade the rally" approach. This has been the case for a while, and it looks like it could continue to be going forward, at least until something changes with the overall economic situation. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started The course ahead hinges on several critical levels. Should the Australian dollar dip below the lows observed during Tuesday's session, this could trigger a sequence of further declines, possibly driving the currency towards the 0.63 level. Conversely, a prospective rally might encounter resistance around the pivotal 0.64 mark. Beyond that point, a notable barrier looms at 0.65, a level that has historically posed significant challenges multiple times. It's essential to acknowledge the Australian dollar's responsiveness to global growth dynamics and shifts in commodity markets, both of which contribute to its overall performance.Volatility AheadThe prevailing interest rate differential that favors thesuggests an eventual downward trajectory for the Australian dollar. However, an immediate breakdown is not a foregone conclusion. Short-term rallies should be regarded with caution, as initial indications of instability are likely to incite selling pressure. The possibility of overcoming the recent micro double top near the 0.65 level exists, potentially leading to a test of the 0.66 level. Nonetheless, achieving such a feat would necessitate a substantial infusion of momentum, a resource currently not readily available.In the end, the Australian dollar's recent downturn underscores the multifaceted challenges it confronts, intensified by the RBA's cautistance on interest rates. The persistent market volatility aligns with the overarching sentiment of "fade the rally," accentuating the potential for a continued negative bias. The trajectory forward is punctuated by significant thresholds that possess the potential to shape the currency's journey. The interplay of global growth dynamics and fluctuations in commodity markets adds a layer of complexity to the Australian dollar's performance. Although the eventual influence of interest rate differentials suggests a downward trend, the path ahead is likely to be characterized by a blend of volatility and negative sentiment.Ready to trade our Forex daily analysis and predictions ? Check out the best forex trading platform Australia worth using.
